Kingsford Hotel Manila Wins Big at Megaworld Conference

Kicking off 2026 with momentum and distinction, Kingsford Hotel Manila emerged as one of the standout properties at the Megaworld Hotels and Resorts’ Sales and Marketing Conference 2026 held on January 7–9, 2026, at Mactan Newtown in Cebu. The annual conference, which gathered sales and marketing leaders from Megaworld Hotels and Resorts’ 15 premier properties nationwide, culminated in a gala dinner recognizing excellence across sales, marketing, and leadership.

Kingsford Hotel Manila proudly took home multiple awards, underscoring its outstanding performance within the group. Leading the roster of awardees was Ms. Angel Faith Fernando, who was named the First Sampaguita Binhi Awardee which is a newly-established distinction celebrating emerging leaders who embody the Sampaguita brand of service while inspiring excellence within their teams.

Derived from the Filipino words “Sampaguita” symbolizing Megaworld Hotels and Resorts’ service philosophy—and “binhi,” meaning seed, the Sampaguita Binhi Award honors associates who demonstrate growth, dedication, and leadership potential. Like the national flower it represents, the award recognizes individuals who flourish within the organization and inspire others to do the same.

Also recognized was Mr. Jerico Feliciano earning Top 1 Sales Performer of Kingsford Hotel Manila, and Ms. Lady Dianne Lagrisola securing Top 2 Sales Performer of Kingsford Hotel Manila, highlighting the hotel’s strong market performance and dynamic sales team. Building on this momentum, Mr. Feliciano also made history last year as Overall Sales Top Performer for Managed Hotels — a testament to the hotel’s consistent excellence, strong market performance, and dynamic sales team.

Further staging its reputation for innovation and creativity, Kingsford Hunters HallowPop was awarded 2025 Marketing Campaign of the Year. The campaign was praised for its bold creativity, strong collaboration, and impressive P12 million in revenue conversion, while building powerful brand momentum — proving how imaginative storytelling can drive both engagement and results.

Mr. Jorold Montelibano, General Manager of Kingsford Hotel Manila, extended his heartfelt congratulations to the awardees, “I am incredibly proud of our associates who have been recognized with these awards. I have personally witnessed their character, consistency, and dedication. The qualities that truly set them apart as role models for their colleagues. They are a genuine inspiration to all Megaworld Hotels and Resorts associates, embodying the Sampaguita brand and its core values of service excellence, integrity, and care.

More importantly, these achievements directly impact our guests. Behind every award is a commitment to delivering seamless stays, thoughtful service, and moments that make guests feel valued and at home. These recognitions affirm that when our people grow, our guest experience grows with them, strengthening trust, loyalty, and meaningful connections that go beyond every stay.”

As Kingsford Hotel Manila celebrates its fifth year this 2026, these recognitions stand as a meaningful milestone. Affirming the hotel’s steady growth, unwavering commitment to excellence, and the strength of its people and culture, as it confidently charts its path toward an even more impactful future..

The Megaworld Hotels and Resorts Sales and Marketing Conference is an annual gathering that brings together leaders and key decision-makers from its 14 premier properties across the Philippines. This year, under the inspiring theme, “Lead Where You Stand: Passion, Purpose, Progress,” the conference emphasized the cultivation of future leaders in the hospitality industry. Through engaging workshops, interactive sessions, and collaborative discussions, participants were encouraged to harness their passion, define their purpose, and drive meaningful progress—both within their teams and across the wider Megaworld Hotels and Resorts network.

For Kingsford Hotel Manila, the message was clear: 2026 begins not just with awards, but with renewed purpose and momentum.