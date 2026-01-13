Klook, LIPAD partner to boost CL tourism

Klook Philippines and the Luzon International Premiere Airport Development Corporation (Lipad) have partnered for tourism in Clark and Central Luzon.

The Klook Kiosk and Lounge, which opened inside the Clark International Airport, is the first of its kind in the Philippines.

The lounge is designed as a convenient hub for both relaxation and last-minute trip planning. It offers travelers a convenient space for them to unwind, manage bookings, and get expert assistance right before takeoff.

“We are very happy to be opening Klook’s fourth airport lounge globally, and first lounge locally at the Clark International Airport in partnership with Lipad. With our growing user base in the Philippines and the increasing number of passengers flying from Clark, we at Klook are always looking for ways to provide travelers with access to unmatched experiences for their trips. We’re excited to be launching this lounge with Lipad, who also share in our vision of elevating the travel experience for Filipinos,” said Michelle Ho, Klook Philippines General Manager.

Noel Manankil, President and CEO of Lipad, welcomed Klook.

“We are very proud to partner with Klook, a leading platform for travel experiences and services, as we work together to attract more visitors and further elevate the tourism potential of Clark and the Central Luzon region. The newly launched Klook Kiosk and Lounge play a valuable role in supporting this goal, providing travelers with a welcoming space that enhances their overall journey through Clark International Airport. As we continue to pursue innovative ways to improve the passenger experience at CRK, we are confident that the Klook Kiosk and Lounge will be another experience they can look forward to on their journeys,” Manankil said.

Since taking over Clark International Airport in 2019, LIPAD said it has worked to improve passenger experience at the airport by introducing self-service check-in kiosks, self-bag drops, inclusive restrooms, and 24-hour customer experience teams accessible both online and offline.

The collaboration with Klook builds on that momentum, strengthening their shared mission of delivering smoother, seamless journeys for every traveler, LIPAD added.