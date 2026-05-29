Knocking sounds detected at building collapse site

The Incident Command Post (ICP) under the Unified Command Management Option has reported to Angeles City Mayor Carmelo 'Jon' Lazatin II that possible signs of life were detected at the collapse site on Friday morning.

At around 10:59 AM, responders from the Bureau of Fire Protection and the Baguio City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office reportedly heard sounds like knocking coming from beneath the rubble in Sector 1 of the building.

Following the report, a K9 unit from the Philippine Coast Guard was deployed and reportedly indicated the possible presence of a person inside the debris.

In response, a Life Locator unit from the City of San Fernando Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office arrived on site to conduct assessment.

Rescue teams are currently performing a sweeping operation using rescue radar equipment within a 30-meter radius to verify the findings and guide ongoing search efforts.

(Developing story) | Via Angeles City Information Office