KONEKTADU KA KABALEN, NUKARIN KA MAN

Kabalen, nukarin ka man, agyang malawut,ena ka milako koneksyun at makasiguradu ka na ing bunga ning kekang pipagalan miparala ya keng pamilya a agamit king oras ning pamangaylangan.

(Kabalen, wherever you are, even if you are far away, you will never lose your connection and you can be sure that the fruits of your labor will be sent to the family to be used in times of need.)

Para keka menabu ibat banwa, yapin ing BDO Pay!

(For you that fell from the sky, is BDO Pay!)

King pwersa ning manimunang banku---BDO Unibank---ing BDO Pay metung yang pang aldo-aldong app a pamayad a malyari kang mag scan, padala, at mamayad – a emuna kaylangan mag lub pera. Gamit ing BDO Kabayan Savings, malyari nakang mag padalang pera at mamayad kareng babayaran kalupa ning kuryenti, danum, at dakal pa.

(Powered by leading bank---BDO Unibank---BDO Pay is an everyday payment app that lets you scan, send, and pay – without having to carry any money. Using BDO Kabayan Savings, you can now send money and pay bills like electricity, water, and more)

“Malyari mu neng gamitan ining app a pamayad 24/7 agiang nokarin ka man bansa, at agiang ng oras, weekend ampo holidays,” nganang Genie T. Gloria, BDO Senior Vice President and head of Remittance.

(You can now use this payment app 24/7 no matter where you are in the country, and no matter the time, weekends and holidays, said Genie T. Gloria, BDO Senior Vice President and head of Remittance)

Sending money home without transaction fees

Pinoys abroad with a Kabayan Savings account can now send money home using the app in just a few clicks. With one remit from Kabayan Savings, you can use BDO Pay and book your next money transfer, payment, and balance check. As long as you send with a BDO account, there are no transaction fees, so you can save more money.

Easy to pay local bills, request money, and more.

Kabalens, you can also pay more than 2,100 billers seamlessly, without enrollment fees and additional fees.

"In the past, they had to remit money, so that their households could pay for electricity, internet fees, or tuition. With BDO Pay, you can pay directly to your bills and avoid any late penalties," Gloria said.

With BDO Pay, you can “Request Money” from a friend who uses BDO Pay to settle loans, or split bills. Once connected, the funds will be easily transferred to your BDO account.

Using the app, you can also view your transactions and whether your utility payments or medical fees have been paid. BDO Pay will notify you.

Kaya pin, Kabalen, i-download mu ne ing BDO Pay ngeni at mag banku na balamu atyu kamu bale, agyang atyu ka pa keng malawaut.

(So Kabalen, Download BDO Pay now and bank as if you were at home, even if you were far away)

Simply download BDO Pay from Google Play, App Store, or AppGallery. Sign up for your account or log in with your BDO Online username and password.

At Kabalen, nung kaylangan mu ing akasabi banta asopan daka, malyari kang mawus 24 oras keng kekaming customer hotline +632 8888 0000, malayari kamu naman munta keng BDO branch at pakisabyan deng bank officer at staff.

(And Kabalen, if you need to talk to us, you can call our customer hotline +632 8888 0000 24 hours a day, you can also visit BDO branch and talk to bank officers and staff) (JTD/SunStar Pampanga)