Korean causes fire in Clark fuel station

CLARK FREEPORT — A Korean national has caused a fire at a gas station in Clark Freeport at dawn on Thursday after deliberately crashing into a gas pump.

Lina Sarmiento, Vice President for Security Services Group of Clark Development Corporation (CDC), reported that the suspect, identified as a 41-year old male of Korean nationality was spotted naked by a fireman inside a parked car near the fire station.

“Nung sinilip ng fireman on duty, naka-hubo’t hubad siya. Nung nakita ng foreign national na may papalapit na tao sa kanya, umalis siya dahan-dahan so agad ni-report nung fireman sa command center na nag-alert naman sa lahat ng security personnel natin na nakadeploy dito sa freeport zone,” said Sarmiento in her interview with CLTV36.

A police chase ensued before the driver allegedly hit a security personnel riding a motorcycle.

Sarmiento said that the foreign national was cornered by authorities at the said fuel station.

When he found himself trapped between two police cars, he attempted to escape by crashing into the gas pump.

“Doon na nagsimula ang sunog at saka lang siya nagbukas ng pintuan at tumakbo. Doon na siya nakuha rin ng mga security personnel natin,” Sarmiento said.

She added that firefighters quickly responded and were able to extinguish the fire.

Sarmiento said the Korean was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

The suspect is now facing multiple charges, including assaulting a security personnel, damaging property, and attempting to evade arrest.