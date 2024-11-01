Korean charged over Clark gas station fire, scandal

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — A Korean national who allegedly caused a gas station fire inside the Clark Freeport at dawn on Thursday, October 31, is now facing multiple cases.

Lieutenant Colonel Efren David, Mabalacat City chief of police, said Sunbin Yim alias “Ben”, 41 was charged with Attempted Homicide before the Office of the City Prosecutor.

David said security guards Jay Romel Rivera and Vinson Corpuz, both security guards in Clark filed the cases against the suspect.

The foreigner, who was driving a sports utility vehicle, reportedly hit the motorcycle-riding guards, to evade arrest.

The police chief added that Yim was also charged with cases of Malicious Mischief and Grave Scandal.

David said the suspect is now being guarded by Clark Development Corporation (CDC) security men at the Jose B Lingad Memorial Regional Hospital in the City of San Fernandom

He will be detained at the Mabalacat City Police Station once discharged from the hospital, David said.

Lina Sarmiento, Vice President for Security Services Group of CDC, earlier reported that the Korean was spotted naked by a fireman inside a car parked near freeport fire station.

“Nung sinilip ng fireman on duty, naka-hubo’t hubad siya. Nung nakita ng foreign national na may papalapit na tao sa kanya, umalis siya dahan-dahan so agad ni-report nung fireman sa command center na nag-alert naman sa lahat ng security personnel natin na nakadeploy dito sa freeport zone,” said Sarmiento in her interview with CLTV36.

A police chase ensued before the driver allegedly hit security personnel riding a motorcycle.

Sarmiento said the foreign national was cornered by authorities at the said fuel station.

When he found himself trapped between two police cars, the foreigner attempted to escape by crashing into a gas pump.

“Doon na nagsimula ang sunog at saka lang siya nagbukas ng pintuan at tumakbo. Doon na siya nakuha rin ng mga security personnel natin,” Sarmiento said.

She added that firefighters quickly responded and extinguished the fire.