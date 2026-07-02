Korean charged with telecom fraud nabbed

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has arrested a South Korean national wanted in his country for his alleged involvement in a telecommunications fraud.

Joel Anthony Viado, BI Commissioner, identified the suspect as 44-year-old Park Junhyeon.

Park was arrested by operatives of the BI Fugitive Search Unit (FSU) on June 28, 2016 along MacArthur Highway in Barangay Balibago, Angeles City.

The operation was conducted in coordination with South Korean authorities, the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group–National Capital Region (CIDG-NCR), and the Department of Justice.

The BI said Park is the subject of an Interpol Red Notice issued on May 7, 2026, following the issuance of a warrant of arrest by the Busan District Court in South Korea on charges of fraud.

South Korean authorities alleged that Park and several accomplices operated a “no-show” scam by posing as businessmen who promised to reimburse victims for goods purchased on their behalf.

Investigators said the scheme involved 24 fraudulent transactions that allegedly defrauded seven persons of about KRW170 million.

“Individuals who prey on innocent victims through deception and organized fraud have no place in our country. We will continue working closely with our international law enforcement partners to track them down and ensure they are held accountable,” Viado said.

The BI said Park entered the Philippines on December 12, 2025 as a temporary visitor. He had overstayed after his authorized stay expired on June 9, 2026.

The bureau also said Park’s passport was turned over to its Angeles Field Office after a representative applied for an extension of his stay.

Authorities noted that Park did not personally appear during the application process.

The BI said Park was placed under its watchlist as an undesirable alien due to his status as a fugitive from justice.

Park is undergoing booking and documentation procedures before being transferred to the Bureau of Immigration Warden Facility, where he will remain pending deportation proceedings.