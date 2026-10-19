Korean exec raises security concerns in AC's Koreatown

Korean Minister and Consul General Hanil Lee has called for stronger security measures in Angeles City’s Koreatown, including the improvement of street lighting and police patrols, to protect Korean businessmen and tourists.

Lee raised the concerns during a courtesy call to Pampanga Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda on Monday, October 19.

The Korean official was accompanied by Jongpil Choi, president of the Korean Community Association in Central Luzon, during the visit.

Lee said the courtesy call aimed to strengthen ties between South Korea and Pampanga, particularly in addressing security concerns involving Korean nationals in the province.

He estimated that between 15,000 and 20,000 Korean nationals are living in Central Luzon, underscoring the importance of ensuring their safety and protecting their investments.

Lee described Pampanga as the “main and focal of Korean investment”.

He said South Korea was the Philippines’ second-largest investor, highlighting the potential for stronger economic ties between the two countries.

Lee also cited security concerns involving members of the Korean community in Angeles City who have been linked to criminal cases in Koreatown.

Pineda, for her part, said she will arrange a meeting between Lee and concerned government officials and security agencies to discuss the concernsm

Following the courtesy visit, Lee met with Brigadier General Jess B. Mendez, director of the Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3), and Angeles City Police Director Colonel Robert Casimiro Domingo at Camp Olivas in the City of San Fernando.

According to PRO3, the meeting focused on improving coordination between the Philippine police and Korean representatives, particularly on matters concerning the safety and security of Korean nationals in Central Luzon. |via Tristan Jingco