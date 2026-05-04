Korean firm allots ₱840-M for Clark expansion project

The Clark Development Corporation (CDC) has signed an amended lease agreement with Korean investor JnH Philippines Development Corporation.

The ₱840‑million mixed‑use expansion includes the construction of new villas and towers.

The state-run corporation said the agreement, signed on April 28 at the Clark Visitors Center, revises JnH’s original proposal by shortening the construction timeline from five years to 30 months and firming up phased investments across a 17,373‑square‑meter site along C.M. Recto Highway.

CDC President Agnes Devanadera said the project demonstrates resilience and investor confidence in Clark’s growth trajectory.

Despite pandemic challenges, the CDC head said the corporation stood firm in pursuing the development.

“This is a story beset with challenges, challenges posed by the pandemic, which was totally unexpected. And yet, the corporation stood fast and, with all their resources, decided that they should pursue,” Devanadera said.

She stressed that sustained investments of this scale contribute to Clark’s positioning as a competitive destination for tourism and business.

“We are giving our full support. In fact, your project is really a landmark, and it is something that we are very proud of. Anything that ends well is always something that we treasure,” Devanadera said.

Clark recorded over 1.5 million overnight guests and 1.8 million same‑day visitors in 2025.

This surge drives demand for new accommodations and lifestyle spaces, the CDC said.

Under the amended agreement, JnH will build 17 pool villas in Phase 1, a 15‑storey mixed‑use tower and two 12‑storey buildings.

The company targets completion within 30 months, with phased delivery allowing portions of the development to open ahead of full completion.

JnH President Lee Sangte affirmed the company’s commitment to align construction with market demand and evolving visitor preferences.

Once operational, the project will expand Clark’s room inventory, currently at 4,100.

The CDC said the mixed-used facility will also reinforce the Freeport’s role as a premier hub for tourism, property investment, and Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE).