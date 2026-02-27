Korean fugitive rearrested after two-month manhunt

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has re-arrested a Korean national who escaped from government custody earlier this year.

Personnel of the BI Fugitive Search Unit (FSU) and Intelligence Division–Special Response Team (ID-SRT), conducted a manhunt operation on Thursday night, February 26 along Diosdado Macapagal Boulevard, Barangay Tambo, Parañaque City.

The operation resulted in the arrest of Lee Jingyu, 32, who is the subject of a Summary Deportation Order for undesirability and listed under an Interpol Red Notice for drug smuggling.

Lee had been on the run since January 1, 2026 when he disappeared from the BI Warden Facility in Muntinlupa.

Intelligence reports revealed his movements from Manila to Baguio and other nearby areas to evade authorities.

His fellow detainee, Yang Heejun, was re-apprehended on January 14, 2026 following intensive tracking operations.

During the arrest, operatives also encountered another Korean national, In Jaesang, 41, who was found acting as a lookout and escort during Lee’s movements in public areas.

In failed to present a valid passport or any immigration documents.

Lee and In are under the custody of the NBI while they face deportation proceedings.

Meanwhile, the BI reported the deportation of Korean national Na Ikhyeon, 28, who departed on board an Asiana Airlines flight at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1.

Na is wanted in Korea for his alleged involvement in investment schemes.

Authorities said he misled fellow Koreans into investing in non-existent accounts.

Together with his associates, Na withdrew the funds for personal gain.

He was previously arrested by the BI on May 31, 2023, at Clark International Airport after attempting to depart using a counterfeit Philippine passport.