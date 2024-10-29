Korean rescued from kidnapping group

ANGELES CITY -- Policemen rescued a Korean national and arrested several persons following a kidnapping incident in Barangay Mabiga, Mabalacat, Pampanga on Sunday night, October 24, 2024.

The victim was identified as 57-year-old "Mr. Park”, a resident of Timog Park in Angeles City.

Park was reportedly abducted during a car transaction with the suspects.

The victim's brother told police that they had arranged a meet up with an individual for a car purchase along Camachiles Street at around 10 PM on said date.

Upon arriving at the place, the duo said they were confronted by three armed men who forced Park into a black Kia Carnival with conduction number AP 338A.

Authorities said the suspects then sent to Park's brother Telegram photos of the victim tied and blindfolded.

The armed men reportedly demanded for a huge amount of money as ransom.

Elements of the Intelligence Unit of Mabalacat City Police Station and Pampanga Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU) pursued the suspects.

Paula Bianca Julian, Renan Coronel, both residents of Mabalacat City; and John Jacob Simbulan, resident of Capas, Tarlac were arrested during the hot pursuit operation.

The suspects later revealed the identities of three other individuals allegedly involved in the crime and still at large -- Tweenie Salas of Angeles City (alleged mastermind); John Lex Ubane, and Herson Barroga, both residents of Mabalacat City.

Police said the same suspects were also involved in a series of crimes, including robbery, carnapping, and the kidnapping of two additional Korean nationals identified as Mr. Nam and Ms. Moon.

The abductors of Nam and Moon reportedly carted away P800,000 cash before abandoning the victims at a motel in Capas, Tarlac.

Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, director of PRO 3, commended the swift response of his men.

He emphasized the Philippine National Police's commitment to safeguard the public in line with the mantra Makabagong Pulis sa Makabagong Panahon, Respetado ang Mamamayan, Disiplinado ang Kapulisan.

“This operation demonstrates our resolve to dismantle criminal networks that threaten the peace and security of our communities. The vigilance of the reporting party and the prompt action of our operatives were instrumental in securing the victim’s safe recovery. With the arrest of members, identification of leaders and subsequent filing of criminal complaints against them, crimes against Korean nationals will be lessened," he said.

Maranan even encouraged the public to report suspicious activities to law enforcers.