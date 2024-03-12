Korean Town in Angeles City

Last Sunday, my family and I happened to pass by Friendship Highway and we couldn't ignore the fact that the number of Korean establishments along this road has become so numerous that it feels like we are in a different country, Korea at that. Ranging from Korean samgyupsal restos, groceries, spas, and KTVs, Korean culture and business ventures invaded this part of Angeles City.

Well, what is not to love about the Korean culture that we have gotten so close to through the Koreanovelas and dramas that we have watched and are watching, and through the K-Pop wave that has become not only a fandom but quite an obsession in reality.

Since Kapampangans like us love to eat, we have also come to love and enjoy famous Korean meals. I for one, also love eating Korean dishes especially when I crave pork and beef. Korean Samgyupsal, also known as Korean BBQ pork belly, is a beloved dish in Korean cuisine that has gained popularity worldwide. This traditional dish consists of thick slices of pork belly that are grilled over an open flame, resulting in a crispy and flavorful meat that is tender and juicy on the inside.

The preparation of Korean Samgyupsal involves marinating the pork belly in a mixture of soy sauce, garlic, sugar, and other seasonings to enhance its flavor. The meat is then grilled at the table by the diners themselves, creating an interactive dining experience that is both delicious and entertaining. It is often served with a variety of side dishes such as kimchi, pickled radishes, and lettuce leaves for wrapping the meat. The combination of savory pork belly with these accompaniments creates a harmonious balance of flavors that make this dish truly unforgettable.

Kimchi, a traditional fermented vegetable side dish made with cabbage and radishes, is also a staple in Korean cuisine. Its tangy and spicy flavor adds depth to any meal.

Another famous Korean meal is bibimbap, a dish consisting of rice topped with an assortment of vegetables, meat, and a fried egg. The ingredients are mixed together with spicy gochujang sauce to create a harmonious blend of flavors.

Although I have not yet eaten bulgogi, this Korean dish is made from thinly sliced marinated beef that is grilled or stir-fried. The sweet and savory marinade gives the meat a tender texture and delicious taste that pairs perfectly with steamed rice. Other popular Korean meals are tteokbokki, Korean fried chicken, and various instant noodles such as Neoguri, Ramyun, and more.

The fusion of the Kapampangan's love for food and the Korean's booming business ventures in Pampanga have resulted in a melting of cultures, still unique in their tastes but similar in their passion and dedication to always serve and enjoy good food.