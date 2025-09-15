Korean wanted for fraud arrested in Pampanga

A Korean wanted for fraud in his home country was arrested by authorities in Pampanga recently.

Brigadier General Rogelio Peñones, director of the Police Regional Office Region 3 (PRO 3), identified the suspect as Ha Sangmoo, 48, also known as Ha Sangmu.

The police official said the suspect is a subject of an Interpol notice and classified as an undesirable alien.

Ha is wanted in South Korea for allegedly violating Article 347(1) of the Korean Criminal Act (Fraud).

The operation was carried out by elements of the Fugitive Search Unit–Bureau of Immigration (FSU-BID), Field Legal Service–Regional Intelligence Division 3 (FLS-RID3), and San Fernando City Police Station under Mission Order No. 2025-267.

Following his arrest, the Korean national underwent a medical examination before being turned over to San Fernando police for temporary custody.