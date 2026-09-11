Koreans donate relief goods for flood-affected families

The Korean Community Association in Central Luzon donated relief goods to flood-affected families in Pampanga.

Pampanga Governor Lilia Pineda accepted the donations from the organization's president, Jong-pil Choi, on Wednesday, September 9.

The relief items included 800 bags of five-kilogram rice, Korean noodles and canned goods, according to the Capitol.

Choi said the assistance was the Korean community’s contribution to help residents affected by flooding.

Pineda thanked the Korean community for the donation, which will be distributed as part of the provincial government’s relief efforts for families affected by the floods.