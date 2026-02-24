“Kung may isinuksok, may madudukot.”

So enthused Benedicto Marra, after claiming the grand prize of 1 Million BDO Rewards Points under BDO Unibank’s Save Your Way to a Million Rewards Holiday Raffle Promo.

Marra, 62 year of age, is an Overseas Filipino worker based in Saudi Arabia, working in the Middle East as a mechanic and heavy equipment technician for over 20 years.

Like many OFWs who leave home out of necessity and driven by the responsibility of providing for the family, he sacrificed and faced adversity for opportunity in a foreign land where culture, tradition and life itself is totally different.

“Ginusto kong mag-abroad kasi kailangan. Mahirap ang buhay,” he shared, recalling the many challenges he met—including a serious work accident—while continuing to persevere for his loved ones. “Number one d’yan yung pagkalayo sa pamilya. Yun ang di nababayaran ng salapi.”

As a mechanic, he was adept at tools, especially one to build long-term stability, like the BDO Kabayan Savings account, knowing it would help realize his primary simple, yet deeply meaningful goal: to secure a home for his family.

“Kahit papaano may masilungan,” he said, underscoring how saving with purpose guided his financial decisions through the years after opening a BDO Kabayan Savings account in 2003.

Marra has viewed banking not just as a place to store money. For him, it is reassurance in having reliable access to his finances, like with his BDO Kabayan Savings account. He cited the convenience of online banking, real-time remittance crediting, competitive exchange rates, and transparent charges.

These features, he added, proved especially valuable during the pandemic, when in-branch transactions were difficult. “Anytime, anywhere… basta may signal, nagagamit talaga.”

His journey to the one million grand plum started by opening a new account with a minimum deposit of P50,000 during the promo period and signing up for BDO Pay for an additional raffle entry. Marra qualified for the holiday raffle—an initiative that turns everyday saving into opportunities for meaningful rewards.

Now spending more time at home and preparing for retirement, he celebrates and savors the fruits of his sacrifices and wise decision about BDO Kabayan Savings and BDO Pay.

“I hope to open a small business related to my trade and build a more comfortable future for my children and grandchildren. So to my fellow OFWs, kung kailangan mo mag-save ng salapi, gumamit ka ng bangko. Kung may isinuksok, may madudukot,” he said.

For BDO, Marra’s win reflects the Bank’s broader commitment to encouraging responsible saving habits while recognizing the perseverance of its Kabayan clients.

“Our overseas Filipino clients play a vital role in their families’ financial security,” said BDO Senior Vice President and Head of Remittance Genie T. Gloria. “Through Kabayan Savings and other bank services, we aim to provide secure, convenient, and accessible tools that support their long-term goals, wherever they may be.”

Through initiatives like the Save Your Way to a Million Rewards Holiday Raffle Promo, BDO continues to recognize the quiet discipline of everyday savers—transforming years of sacrifice into moments worth celebrating. (JTD/SunStar Pampanga)