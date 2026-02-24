“Kung may isinuksok, may madudukot.”
So enthused Benedicto Marra, after claiming the grand prize of 1 Million BDO Rewards Points under BDO Unibank’s Save Your Way to a Million Rewards Holiday Raffle Promo.
Marra, 62 year of age, is an Overseas Filipino worker based in Saudi Arabia, working in the Middle East as a mechanic and heavy equipment technician for over 20 years.
Like many OFWs who leave home out of necessity and driven by the responsibility of providing for the family, he sacrificed and faced adversity for opportunity in a foreign land where culture, tradition and life itself is totally different.
“Ginusto kong mag-abroad kasi kailangan. Mahirap ang buhay,” he shared, recalling the many challenges he met—including a serious work accident—while continuing to persevere for his loved ones. “Number one d’yan yung pagkalayo sa pamilya. Yun ang di nababayaran ng salapi.”
As a mechanic, he was adept at tools, especially one to build long-term stability, like the BDO Kabayan Savings account, knowing it would help realize his primary simple, yet deeply meaningful goal: to secure a home for his family.
“Kahit papaano may masilungan,” he said, underscoring how saving with purpose guided his financial decisions through the years after opening a BDO Kabayan Savings account in 2003.
Marra has viewed banking not just as a place to store money. For him, it is reassurance in having reliable access to his finances, like with his BDO Kabayan Savings account. He cited the convenience of online banking, real-time remittance crediting, competitive exchange rates, and transparent charges.
These features, he added, proved especially valuable during the pandemic, when in-branch transactions were difficult. “Anytime, anywhere… basta may signal, nagagamit talaga.”
His journey to the one million grand plum started by opening a new account with a minimum deposit of P50,000 during the promo period and signing up for BDO Pay for an additional raffle entry. Marra qualified for the holiday raffle—an initiative that turns everyday saving into opportunities for meaningful rewards.
Now spending more time at home and preparing for retirement, he celebrates and savors the fruits of his sacrifices and wise decision about BDO Kabayan Savings and BDO Pay.
“I hope to open a small business related to my trade and build a more comfortable future for my children and grandchildren. So to my fellow OFWs, kung kailangan mo mag-save ng salapi, gumamit ka ng bangko. Kung may isinuksok, may madudukot,” he said.
For BDO, Marra’s win reflects the Bank’s broader commitment to encouraging responsible saving habits while recognizing the perseverance of its Kabayan clients.
“Our overseas Filipino clients play a vital role in their families’ financial security,” said BDO Senior Vice President and Head of Remittance Genie T. Gloria. “Through Kabayan Savings and other bank services, we aim to provide secure, convenient, and accessible tools that support their long-term goals, wherever they may be.”
Through initiatives like the Save Your Way to a Million Rewards Holiday Raffle Promo, BDO continues to recognize the quiet discipline of everyday savers—transforming years of sacrifice into moments worth celebrating. (JTD/SunStar Pampanga)
THE QUICK, SIMPLE WAY TO BANK
Ever finding ways to make banking easy as ABC and each day convenient and hassle-free, BDO Unibank offers the Basic Account, a quick and simple way to start banking right from your phone.
The BDO Basic Account makes opening one possible, and it takes just a few minutes. It won’t feel like another task on your endless to-do list, can be done between deadlines and side hustles, sans long lines or complicated forms.
With just a valid passport and the BDO Pay app, you can set up your Basic Account in minutes—no initial deposit, no maintaining balance required.
All you need is your smartphone, so you can literally open an account between classes, after work, or while waiting for coffee. Other government-issued IDs are also accepted, with approval typically completed within one day.
Once it's approved, you’re good to go. Pay Bills, Send Money, Scan to Pay at partner merchants, or Split Bill with friends using BDO Pay—all directly from your Basic Account.
Every transaction links straight to your account, making it easy to track your spending. It’s perfect for students and young professionals learning to budget without the hassle. No extra steps, no need to cash in or transfer funds between digital wallets.
Easy, simple and secure access
Your Basic Account is made for everyday life—reliable, consistent, and easy to count on. It’s built to support your daily needs as they grow and change.
For added convenience, you can get a physical BDO Pay card and withdraw cash for free at BDO ATMs anytime, giving you dependable access to your funds whenever you need them.
And because the Basic Account is powered by BDO Unibank, you have the assurance of strong security and a nationwide branch network whenever you need in-person support. (JTD/SunStar Pampanga)