Kuya Kurt: A True Champion of Filipino Culture

In May 2023, I wrote about Kyle Jennerma better known as “Kulas” from his widely loved YouTube channel BecomingFilipino. A Canadian by birth, Kulas made headlines when he officially became a Filipino citizen through House Bill No. 7185, a rare legislative grant that speaks volumes about his deep love for the Philippines. I have given emphasis to the striking irony that while many Filipinos dream of migrating to countries like the US, UK, or Canada, Kyle chose to leave the comforts of his homeland to embrace life as a Filipino. It’s a story that continues to inspire.

Now, another foreigner is following suit not through legislation, but through his actions and heart. Enter Kuya Kurt, a popular American vlogger who has captured the hearts of Filipinos with his food adventures, Tagalog-learning journey, and authentic appreciation of our culture. A former US Marine and Mormon missionary who once served in Baguio, Kurt has become a household name for his “mas Pinoy pa sa Pinoy” vibe, hilarious language mishaps, and genuine love for Filipino cuisine and people.

And let’s be honest; he’s downright adorable when he speaks in Tagalog! His earnest effort, sprinkled with funny slip-ups, makes every video a delight. Beyond that, Kuya Kurt is incredibly accommodating when fans approach him for selfies. Whether he’s in a bustling eatery or a quiet roadside canteen, he greets everyone with warmth and humility, proving that fame hasn’t changed his approachable nature.

What sets Kuya Kurt apart is not just his entertaining content across YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok, it’s his candidness and generosity. He doesn’t just feature local eateries; he uplifts them. Every visit comes with a P1,500 tip for the hardworking staff, a gesture that speaks louder than words. In an era where content creation often focuses on personal gain, Kurt uses his platform to pay it forward, spotlighting small businesses and giving them the recognition they deserve.

Recently, Kuya Kurt visited Pampanga, the culinary capital of the Philippines, and featured humble yet iconic spots like Milette’s Canteen, a roadside gem, and the legendary Apung Lucing Sisig in Angeles City. These aren’t just food stops but they’re cultural landmarks, and Kurt treats them with the respect and enthusiasm they deserve.

In a world where many of us chase greener pastures abroad, Kuya Kurt reminds us of the beauty we often overlook in our own backyard. His story, like Kulas’s, is a testament to the magnetic charm of Filipino warmth, food, hospitality, and happy nature. And for that, Kuya Kurt deserves more than applause and support in his videos. He truly deserves our gratitude