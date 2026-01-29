KWF launches anthology on classical Kapampangan poetry

The Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino (KWF) has launched Lúbas: Pagsusuri sa mga Piling Akda ng mga Klasikong Makatang Kapampangan, an anthology of critical essays that examines selected works of classical Kapampangan poets.

The book was unveiled during an academic gathering at the University of the Assumption in Pampanga.

The event brought together writers, literary scholars, educators, and students, underscoring the growing interest in regional literary criticism.

Contributors to the anthology were recognized for their research and essays, which collectively aim to deepen understanding of Kapampangan poetry within a broader national context, said KWF Commissioner Reggie O. Cruz.

In her message, KWF Commissioner Carmelita C. Abdurahman highlighted the anthology’s significance in revitalizing Kapampangan literature.

She said Lúbas is not merely a compilation of essays but a work that opens readers to the cultural memory, history, and literary consciousness of the Kapampangan people.

Abdurahman added that the strengthening of indigenous languages requires collective effort.

Anthology editor and KWF Commissioner Reggie O. Cruz said the book is intended to serve as a bridge between regional and national literary discourse by presenting critical discussions of Kapampangan poetry in Filipino.

He emphasized the richness and sophistication of Kapampangan poetic tradition and called for more critical publications on regional literatures.

Literary scholar Ariel T. Gutierrez explained that the title Lúbas, a Kapampangan term meaning “bare,” reflects the anthology’s approach of uncovering the aesthetic, ideological, and historical layers of the poems through close critical reading.

The anthology features analyses of selected works by prominent Kapampangan poets, including Monico R. Mercado, Amado M. Yuzon, and Querubin D. Fernandez Jr, among others.