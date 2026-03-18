Kyle, a gifted blind pianist

"He is always extremely happy and excited."
This is how Elis Angeles described the feelings of her son, Kyle Paolo Angeles, 24, whenever he plays his favorite music at the Mall Atrium of SM City Telabastagan in the City of San Fernando.
Kyle, a blind pianist, who is also suffering from mild autism, started playing piano when he was only four years old.
Kyle's disabilities did not stop him from developing his talent in music.
He mastered the piano at an exceptionally young age through self-teaching.
“Just say the title or sing a portion of the lyrics then he (Kyle) can already play it beautifully,” Elis said.
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, Kyle was encouraged by his mom to play a piano placed at the event center of SM Telabastagan.
He regularly visited the mall and interpreted songs, impressing mallgoers of all ages with his classical, OPM, and even pop music.
Elis said Kyle is a "gift from the Virgin Mary."
But she admitted that raising the boy is not easy as there are many challenges due to his physical disabilities. “But I never complained to God,” Elis said.
Lana Erroba, mall manager of SM City Telabastagan, said they fully support Kyle.
Erroba said they even allowed him to go busking inside the mall.
Kyle is welcome to play the mall's piano located on the first floor. He has a tip box where people who listen to him may donate cash.
He is also one of the regular performers being tapped by SM Telabastagan executives during their mall events.
Elis thanked SM City Telabastagan for helping in the the financial and medical needs of Kyle.
“He is a gifted pianist. He can play the song on the piano just right after listening to it just once,” one of the senior citizens who regularly listens to Kyle when he is busking. “We look for him when he is not around."