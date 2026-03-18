Kyle, a gifted blind pianist

"He is always extremely happy and excited."

This is how Elis Angeles described the feelings of her son, Kyle Paolo Angeles, 24, whenever he plays his favorite music at the Mall Atrium of SM City Telabastagan in the City of San Fernando.

Kyle, a blind pianist, who is also suffering from mild autism, started playing piano when he was only four years old.

Kyle's disabilities did not stop him from developing his talent in music.

He mastered the piano at an exceptionally young age through self-teaching.