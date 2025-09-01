Labung asks NIA to remove Matubig Creek checkgate

Santa Ana Mayor Dinan Labung has urged the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) to dismantle the checkgate installed along Matubig Creek in Barangay San Agustin.

Labung made the appeal after a portion of the earth dike beside the checkgate collapsed on Monday morning, September 1, following the creek’s swelling due to continuous rains.

He said additional structures had been placed beneath the checkgate, disrupting the natural flow of water.

The situation was aggravated by garbage buildup that clogged the waterway, the mayor added.

“Dahil di makadaloy ang tubig, nasira ang dike. Halos matangay na ang isang bahay at itong mga palayan, siguradong masisira ang mga tanim ng mga magsasaka,” Labung said.

He added that the structure was intended for irrigation but has become unusable for farmers in the area.

“For more than four years, nirereklamo na ito ng mga magsasaka na hindi napapakinabangan. Ngayon ito ang nangyari, dahil nakabara sa ilalim at bumaba pa ang mga basura mula sa itaas, hindi makababa ang tubig kaya nasira itong dike,” said Labung.

He warned that several houses and farmlands are now at risk due to the breached dike.

At least three barangays -- San Agustin, San Pablo, and San Roque -- were flooded due to backflow and the overflowing of the creek.

“Kailangan ayusin nila ito kasi hindi na nga nakakatulong, nakakaperwisyo pa. Kapag inalis nila ito, bababa ang tubig at hindi na babahain ang mga barangay namin,” the mayor said.

Labung added that he has already raised his concerns with NIA officials and is awaiting response.

As of yesterday noon, the provincial government has provided assistance to clear the waterway.

Labung said he also prepared 1,000 relief packs for residents affected by flooding.