Labung eyes hospital, DHVSU in Santa Ana

STA. ANA — Mayoralty candidate Dinan Labung is eyeing the construction of a government hospital and an extension of Don Honorio Ventura State University in this town.

Labung vowed to work on these projects if he will be given a chance to serve as the town’s mayor.

Labung said he had already purchased a 2.2-hectare land where the two facilities may be constructed.

“Nakabili na po tayo ng lupa at ang pamilya ko po ay masayang ido-donate ‘yun pag po tayo ang pinalad sa darating na eleksyon,” the mayoralty aspirant said.

Labung said he plans to replicate the expansion of Jose B. Lingad Memorial General Hospital in Sto. Tomas, where the local government donated land to the Department of Health (DOH) for the hospital’s operation in the municipality.

“Matagal na pong pangarap ng mga taga-Sta. Ana ang magkaroon ng sariling ospital at nakausap ko na ang DOH at lupa lang po ang hinihingi nila at meron naman na tayo nun,” Labung said.

He added that he is in talks with DHVSU officials for the establishment of their satellite campus in town.

Labung said he wants to ensure that most, if not all, youth in Sta. Ana will have the opportunity to complete their tertiary education.

“Alam ko po ang sitwasyon ng galing sa hirap dahil ako po mismo ay nanggaling doon. Napag-aral ko po ang sarili ko at ngayon isa na akong inhinyero kaya gusto ko rin na mabigyan ng pagkakataon ang mga bata na makapatapos ng kolehiyo ng libre sa tulong ng DHVSU,” he said.