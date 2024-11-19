Lactation Treats by RCG opens at SM City Baliwag

Kapampangan homegrown brand Lactation Treats by RCG has opened its seventh branch at SM City Baliwag over the weekend.

Owner Paul Daniel Gozun said he dedicated the new store to his late father Rudy Gozun.

“My father has been my number one inspiration and supporter since I started this business. That’s the reason I named the business after him,” Gozun said.

Present during the ribbon-cutting ceremonies on November 16, 2024 were SM City Baliwag Assistant Mall Manager Eugene Martin, Leasing Officer Joanne Cruz Fuentez, and Tenant Relations Assistant Ivy Alejandria.

Lactation Treats by RCG started in 2019 when Paul created pastries infused with galactogogues, a plant-based substance that induces lactation.

Paul said that when he decided to sell it online, it became a hit with other breastfeeding moms not only in Pampanga but in other provinces, as well.

Among the bestsellers of Lactation Treats by RCG are their brownies, revel bars, almonds, oatmeal cookies, and their newest product, the lactation egg pie.

The new store is located at the ground floor of SM City Baliwag, in front of SM Store.

Lactation Treats also ships their products nationwide.

Customers may also order through their social media accounts - FB: facebook.com/lactationtreatsbyrcg; IG: instagram.com/lactationtreatsbyrcg; Shopee: https://shopee.ph/lactationtreatsbyrcg; Lazada: https://s.lazada.com.ph/s.4tVoN; and Tiktok: www.tiktok.com/@lactationtreatsbyrcg.

Other Lactation Treats by RCG branches are located at SM City Clark, SM City Telabastagan, SM City Bataan, SM City Pampanga, SM City Fairview, and Metro Supermarket at Marquee Mall.