Lakeshore is Mutya ng Pilipinas' official home

MEXICO, Pampanga--Mutya ng Pilipinas has partnered with Lakeshore Philippines to search for the next title holder from Pampanga.

Aside from becoming the official venue of the Mutya ng Pilipinas Pampanga, Lakeshore will also be part of the organizing committee in the search for the next title holders.

Cory Quirino, President and National Director of Mutya ng Pilipinas, was elated with the partnership stating that MP needs a “formidable and valuable partner” like Lakeshore.

Rowena Laughlin, MPP Provincial Director, shared that they are looking for an authentic and compassionate hometown girl who can best represent the province in Mutya ng Pilipinas.

The memorandum of agreement signing on February 16 was also attended by Archie Angeles, Sales and Marketing Director; Jobee Henson, Official Pageant Director; and Anne Klein Castro, Mutya Ng Pilipinas Pampanga 2023, who will represent the province in the national pageant of Mutya ng Pilipinas.

This year, titles are up for grabs, including Mutya ng Pilipinas Intercontinental, Mutya ng Pilipinas World Top Model, Mutya ng Pilipinas Tourism International, Mutya ng Pilipinas Environment International, Mutya ng Pilipinas Chinese World, Mutya ng Pilipinas Overseas Communities, Mutya ng Pilipinas - Luzon, Mutya ng Pilipinas - Visayas, and Mutya ng Pilipinas - Mindanao.