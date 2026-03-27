Lakeshore to host biggest water lantern festival

A large-scale water lantern festival is set to take place on May 10, 2026 at The Lakeshore, with organizers aiming to secure a Guinness World Record.

The event, titled “Lumina: Water Lantern and Music Festival,” is organized by The Lakeshore in partnership with Vibe Events.

The festival seeks to gather people to simultaneously light and release around 15,000 eco-friendly paper lanterns on the man-made lake.

Maricar Pangilinan, assistant vice president for Lakeshore Events and Management, recently met with Lilia Pineda at the provincial Capitol to seek support for the initiative.

The meeting highlighted coordination efforts between organizers and local government ahead of the event.

Organizers said the mass lantern release is intended to symbolize unity and experience, while positioning Pampanga as a host of large-scale cultural gatherings.

A press conference was held on Thursday at The Lakeshore, where the organizers presented details in connection with the event.

Among those present were Pampanga Tourism Officer Mike Castañeda, Lakeshore aquaculturist Perbon Beltran, Timothy James Madrid of Vibe Events, and Pangilinan.

The group displayed samples of water lanterns that will be used during the festival.

If successful, the attempt could place the venue and the province in the record books, adding to the region’s tourism profile.

Organizers expect thousands of spectators during the event.