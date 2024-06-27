Lamenting priests with allergy towards the Confession sacrament

In one of her recent messages, the Blessed Mother urged people to “return” to the sacrament of Confession and the Eucharist. This, even as I share here what I believe could be a crisis in the sacrament of Confession, as well as a possible plague of sacrileges.

At least in some parts of Pampanga (possibly also elsewhere in the world), most priests seem to have developed an allergy to Confession. My personal experiences in the recent years say so.

The Confession crisis wrought by such allergy started 10 or more years ago when confessionals in churches became mere antiquities for historic curiosity. Priests show up instead on any pew in the church, often giving rise to a race of penitents who had waited elsewhere, with old folk who had waited longest overtaken by younger ones.

Such scenarios did not last. Later, no priest would show up at all for Confession schedules posted on confessionals or other parts of the church.

My experiences indicated that a worse Confession crisis followed. One time I asked a priest to hear the Confession of my three orphaned nieces ( I asked the girls to prepare for this as an offering for their recently deceased father who was my younger brother), he protested and insisted that we should have sought a priest from our own parish instead. I almost had to kneel down begging for the sacrament, until he finally relented.

Several times, priests had also rejected by pleas for Confession, often saying they did not have time for it. One young priest, who came quite late for a scheduled Confession, left the confessional early, leaving me unconfessed. I ran after him with a promise that my confession would be precise and short, but he said he was in a hurry. I left the church forlorn. Outside, I saw the priest casually socializing with some people.

Another time, rushing to the sacristy to catch a priest to hear my sins for absolution right after Mass also ended up with disappointment. No, he said, he was in a hurry.

Would you believe a priest not showing up for a Confession you had scheduled and prepared for days ahead, because he had to see a concert? Believe it; I was the victim.

Just recently, my request for Confession was delayed by another priest who initially came too late and had to start Mass immediately and could not have time for Confession. That's fine; he said he was delayed by traffic. He said I could have the Confession a week later and just find him on open church grounds before the Mass. I was there quite early the following Sunday but did not find him. He showed up suddenly at the church entry for the procession to the altar for his Mass. I rushed to him to remind him about our Confession date, but I was told he arrived early too but had been inside the parish residential building, not on open church grounds as he had promised. Again, he told me to arrive early the next Sunday, which is this coming Sunday.

Meanwhile, my messages to the Facebook pages of three churches asking for Confession schedules have remained unanswered. Telephone calls cited in the pages merely rang.

I have been praying that the Confession slated this Sunday would take place. Indeed, the sacrament has become a rare spiritual commodity these days. The rarity makes me feel I have become the most wretched in the world as almost all other Sunday Mass attendees line up for the Eucharist

And this gives me the thought: are priests, who rarely preach about the need for Confession, really convinced that when almost all in Mass partake of Holy Communion, the Body and Blood of Christ is being worthily received by them? If so, then we have much to rejoice over, as this would imply most Catholics at Mass have always been in states of grace for a long, long time. Why, none of them have shown up for Confession for many, many years now. Mercy, but am I now a rare sinful commodity?

Meanwhile, I am sharing the message of the Blessed Mother via third-degree Augustinian stigmatist Luz de Maria de Bonilla last June 20 as follows:

“Beloved children of My Immaculate Heart, I love you, I bless you.

You live in the midst of great confusion, you have subjected the Law of God to the free will of My children. Some justify themselves by saying that they got tired of waiting for the announcements of the Father's House to be fulfilled, but these, My children, are errors, great errors which My children who do not want to obey the Divine Mandates justify.

“MY SON'S CHURCH IS IN CONFUSION. YOU TREASURE THE WORD OF MY SON, PREACH THE TRUTH, WALK THE STRAIGHT PATH.

“My children, the Church of My Son will come to find itself desolate and you must pray to make reparation for the lukewarmness of your brothers.

“MY CHILDREN, DO NOT BE CONFUSED, FOR THE SIGNS OF THE TIMES AND OF THIS ONE IN PARTICULAR, SPEAK TO YOU CLEARLY ABOUT HOW MUCH WILL BE FULFILLED IN A VERY SHORT TIME.

The signs and indications will continue and they are to alert you, so that you awaken and look at reality and stop looking from afar at the events that are continually rushing in.

“My children, the Church of My Son must remain united in prayer in time and out of time because the enemy of the soul is pounced upon humanity and at the moment of the Purification, the desperation into which My children who remain distant will enter, will cause them to enter into confusion out of desperation and be led by the Devil into the great trap of a single religion.

“YOU LIVE IN CONFORMITY, MY CHILDREN, AND THIS CANNOT BE AT THIS TIME WHEN HUMANITY IS SHAKEN BY A THIRD WORLD WAR.

“I invite you to pray, My children, to pray with your heart, to pray with your senses, with your conscience, with your heart for as obedient children you cannot be content to live in ignorance.

“You must live loving each other as brothers in this crucial moment of humanity in which many souls are going to be lost, but still My children, even to the lukewarm you must try to speak to them in the language of love because the language of love is able to overcome the hardest hearts that exist.

“Walk, My children, looking at what is happening around you, helping one another, knowing that great suffering is coming to mankind as a consequence of war, but before I call you to prepare yourselves materially, I call you to prepare yourselves in the spirit, My children, you must hurry, little children!

“I LOVE YOU, DO NOT DISREGARD MY CALLS, STAY UNITED AND ATTENTIVE TO THESE LOVING CALLS ALLOWED BY THE HOLY TRINITY BEFORE, THROUGH NATURE OR MAN, YOU CANNOT HEAR MY CALLS NOR THOSE OF MY DIVINE SON.

“Remember that your life must be centered on My Divine Son, on His Teachings, on the fulfillment of the Commandments, the Sacraments and the Works of Mercy and pray, may your nourishment be prayer. Protect My beloved children, My obedient priest sons, protect them and protect the instruments who at this moment, by Divine Will, you enjoy the ability to be alerted about how much is going to happen. Protect one another, My little ones.

“I bless you and I bless you at this moment the sacramentals that you bring with you, I bless you as Mother of Humanity, I bless you as Mother of the Word, I bless you against the insidiousness of the evil one who oppresses souls, I bless you so that being creatures of faith and love, you may maintain the protection of the sacramentals.

“I bless you, I bless your body, your thoughts, your conscience, your mind, your senses, your whole being in the Name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen.”

Also via mystic Pedro Regis, the Blessed Mother issued another message last June 24 as follows:

“Dear children, bend your knees in prayer for the Church of My Jesus. The great persecution will be great against the brave soldiers in cassocks and many will be silenced for loving and defending the truth. Behold the time of the great spiritual battle.

“ Pray much before the cross and beg the Mercy of My Jesus for you. Imitate the courageous Prophet of God, John the Baptist. Throughout all his life he witnessed to the Love of God and defended the truth by proclaiming the message from Heaven.

“The Church of My Jesus will be at war. Those who defend the truth will fight against those who teach the half-truth and the pain will be great for the righteous. Do not be discouraged by your difficulties. Whoever is with the Lord will never be defeated.

“Following the example of John the Baptist, do not be afraid of losing what passes. Heaven must always be your goal. Nothing in this life is more valuable and important to you.

“Onward without fear! This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more. I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen. Remain in peace.”