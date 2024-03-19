LANDBANK, BOC partner for seamless payment collections

In stride towards improved public service delivery, the Land Bank of the Philippines (LANDBANK) and the Bureau of Customs (BOC) have inked an agreement to streamline the collection of customs payments through the Bank's digital payment channel.

Under the partnership, the BOC will utilize the LANDBANK Link.BizPortal, the Bank's digital payment channel, to facilitate seamless online payment transactions for both government and private entities.

LANDBANK President and CEO Lynette V. Ortiz and BOC Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio led the signing of the Memorandum of Agreement to formalize the partnership on 4 March 2024. Present as witnesses from the BOC were Deputy Commissioners Atty. Clarence S. Dizon, Michael C. Fermin, and Atty. Kriden F. Balgomera, alongside LANDBANK senior officials Executive Vice President Leila C. Martin and Senior Vice President Marilou L. Villafranca.

"We at LANDBANK hope that our digital solutions and our Link.Biz platform will be able to accelerate collections. So we are doing our part as well for the efficient collection of government dues, and we are very much looking forward to this partnership," said LANDBANK President and CEO Ortiz.

As an online payment option, the LANDBANK Link.BizPortal will eliminate the need for clients to physically visit LANDBANK servicing branches to pay for their dues to the BOC.

The Payment Portal is also expected to enhance the operational efficiency of the BOC, reduce bureaucratic red tape, and improve overall service delivery.

BOC Commissioner Rubio emphasized that this partnership underscores both entities' shared dedication to embracing digitalization, process optimization, and enhancing the business environment's user-friendliness.

"Through LANDBANK's Link.BizPortal, we are not only facilitating smoother transactions, but also fostering greater transparency and accountability. As we embark on this new chapter, let us continue to strive for greater efficiency in our operations," said BOC Commissioner Rubio.

The integration of the LANDBANK Link.BizPortal will complement the BOC's existing payment systems, PAS6 and E2M, to provide a more comprehensive and user-friendly online payment experience.

The new partnership will also support the Adoption of Digital Payments for Government Disbursement and Collections pursuant to Executive Order (EO) No. 170, and Republic Act No. 11032 which promotes the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Delivery of Government Services.

"Together, supported by the LANDBANK's commitment to serving the nation, we will continue to uphold our mandates and meet the needs of our stakeholders," added BOC Commissioner Rubio.

ABOUT LANDBANK

LANDBANK is the largest development financial institution in the country promoting financial inclusion, digital transformation and sustainable development to benefit Filipinos. It is committed to provide responsive and meaningful services beyond banking, while leveraging on innovative technology for safe, convenient, and accessible digital banking solutions.