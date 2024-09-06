Landfill closure to hamper US$220-M WtE project

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The closure of the Metro Clark Waste Management Corporation (MCWMC) in Capas, Tarlac could halt the development of a $220 million waste-to-energy (WtE) plant.

The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) and Clark Development Corporation (CDC) plan to close the MCWMC, the only engineered sanitary landfill for over 150 local government units and private hospitals in Luzon for 25 years.

Norbert Plambeck, chief executive officer of Plambeck Emirates, said the proposed WTE plant could have been a major step in modernizing waste management in the Philippines while meeting global sustainability standards.

“We believe that this project could have brought transformative benefits to the Philippines by providing a state-of-the-art waste management concept at par with the best facilities in Europe,” Plambeck said.

He added that the project was set to be the most advanced of its kind in the Philippines, and will be fully funded by Plambeck Emirates with no financial burden or risk to the Philippine government.

Plambeck said the WTE plant is envisioned as a flagship initiative for sustainable energy, demonstrating cutting-edge waste management solutions while boosting the country’s renewable energy sector.

The proposed WTE plant is also seen to provide the country direct foreign investment (DFI), employment, and waste reduction.

In 2019, Plambeck Emirates and MCWMC submitted an unsolicited proposal to the BCDA for the WtE plant using proven technologies successfully implemented worldwide.

Kalangitan’s daily waste volume of 5,000 tons was deemed ideal for WtE operations.

With this technology, the Tarlac landfill can handle double the trash volume, reducing the remaining waste to less than 20% of its original amount after processing.

WtE plants significantly reduce waste through safe incineration, converting garbage into manageable ash.

While the project initially received strong support from BCDA, recent developments have reportedly raised concerns about the future of the WtE plant.

Plambeck expressed dismay over BCDA's sudden change in stance, fearing that it could erode investor confidence in the Philippines.

He said the planned closure of the landfill and the potential termination of MCWMC’s lease, signed under the “Foreign Investors Lease Act,” may have wider consequences for foreign investments in the country.

Plambeck urged BCDA and other concerned agencies to reconsider their position and recognize the significant benefits that the WtE project may bring to the Philippines.

Plambeck Emirates clarified that it continues to respect the Philippine government and its agencies.

But the firm urged all parties to honor established laws and contracts, as "these are essential for preserving a stable and trustworthy investment climate."

“MCWMC is currently only halfway through this period, and any move to terminate the lease prematurely will not only disrupt the planned WtE plant but also other ongoing and planned projects but could also erode investor confidence in the stability and reliability of the investment climate in the Philippines,” he said.

“Our commitment to sustainable development and our desire to support the Philippines with cutting-edge, environmentally friendly solutions remain steadfast. We hope for a constructive dialogue to resolve these issues, ensuring that the Philippines can continue to attract and retain essential foreign investment for its future growth," Plambeck added.