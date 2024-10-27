Landfill shuts down

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The Kalangitan sanitary landfill in Capas, Tarlac, has suspended operations following the expiration of the Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) granted by the Capas Regional Trial Court on October 24.

The Metro Clark Waste Management Corporation (MCWMC) said it has decided to stop operations pending the resolution of ongoing legal cases to avoid conflicts and incidents with the Clark Development Corporation (CDC) and the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), which are set to take control of the property.

As a result of the waste plant shut down, long lines of trucks carrying tons of waste from local government units across Central and Northern Luzon were left stranded outside the landfill over the weekend.

The MCWMC said it has filed a Motion for Reconsideration with the court to mitigate the impact on the communities it serves.

The Angeles City court has dismissed MCWMC's case seeking to include an automatic renewal clause in its 25-year contract with CDC over the 100-hectare landfill.

“This is not what we wanted; the impact affects so many people. As we face an indefinite cessation of our services, we now await the court’s decision on our Motion for Reconsideration,” the MCWMC said.

While the Kalangitan landfill is closed, the CDC and BCDA have proposed that all municipal and other waste be redirected to alternative disposal facilities in Pampanga.

“This situation is beyond our control. CDC has firmly stated our contract has ended, though we are exploring all legal avenues to be allowed to reopen,” the MCWMC said.

“The case concerning our lease agreement remains live. We have a basic right to peacefully enjoy possession of this property. If CDC or BCDA uses force to kick us out, they are taking the law into their own hands. It does not matter whether there is a TRO or not,” the waste firm added.

The MCWMC said thebCDC and BCDA have not filed any formal eviction or actions against the company.

“We trust in our legal system and look forward to a lawful and peaceful resolution to this matter. We hope that our rights will be upheld so we can return to servicing our customers and the people in their communities,” the company added.

The CDC and BCDA earlier assured the public that they will collaborate with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Environmental Management Bureau, the Department of the Interior and Local Government, and local government units (LGUs) to ensure that waste management services remain uninterrupted in the affected areas. (With reports from Jovi De Leon)