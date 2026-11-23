Amid the challenges brought by calamities and rising living costs, the Biggest Lantern of Hope (BLOH) offered a reminder of hope to mallgoers from across the country.

SM City Pampanga's 65-meter Pampanga Eye Ferris transformed into a giant Christmas lantern on Saturday, November 21.

On its 11th year, the annual lighting ceremony sought to inspire people, particularly those who experienced the impact of recent calamities that hit Pampanga during the rainy season.

Charm Bacani, mall manager of SM City Pampanga, said the giant lantern serves as a reminder that people should hold on to hope despite the difficulties they face.

“Ito pong 2026 naging challenging siguro para sa ating lahat. Hindi lang dito sa Pampanga when Habagat hit us in August, but all over the country and maybe the world. Kaya itong Biggest Lantern of Hope ay simbolo na hindi natin dapat makalimutan ang pag-asa,” Bacani said.

The celebration featured a 10-minute grand pyromusical display, combining synchronized lights from the Pampanga Eye, ground fireworks, and aerial fireworks.

To make the event more meaningful, SM City Pampanga partnered with CLTV36 and RW95.1 FM to gather messages of hope from viewers and listeners, both at the venue and from those watching and listening at home.

Bacani said the initiative allowed mallgoers to share encouraging messages not only for themselves but also for their families and communities.

“Sinama namin ang mga customers namin to share messages of hope para sa kanilang sarili, pamilya at community,” she said.

The annual spectacle is part of SM Supermalls’ 12 Weeks of Iconic Christmas campaign, which aims to bring communities together through the shared spirit of hope and celebration.

Bacani added that the mall pushed through with the annual tradition despite rising costs.

“We made sure to still offer to our customers kasi isa ito sa mga inaabangan ng mga customers natin sa Pampanga and we want to continue the tradition,” she said.