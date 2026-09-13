Lapid pushes for free checkups for seniors

Senator Lito Lapid is pushing for free comprehensive health checkups for indigent senior citizens.

Under Senate Bill No. 2433, Lapid proposes that elderly aged 60 and above who are certified as indigent by their respective Local Social Welfare and Development Offices be provided with free executive or comprehensive medical examination.

The proposed program will cover medical consultations, laboratory tests, disease-risk screening and other necessary medical examinations.

The services would be available through Department of Health hospitals, local government hospitals, rural health units and accredited private health facilities.

Qualified indigent seniors are entitled to one free executive checkup every three years, with priority given to bedridden elderly persons.

Lapid said the measure recognizes the financial difficulties of many elderly Filipinos.

Lapid noted that the Expanded Senior Citizens Act and the Universal Health Care Act, provide various healthcare benefits, but many indigent seniors still struggle to pay for medical examinations.