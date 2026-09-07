Lapid seeks funding for dike projects

Senator Lito Lapid is pushing for funding for the construction and repair of dikes in Pampanga and Bulacan in a bid to protect low-lying and coastal communities from severe flooding.

Lapid said he is coordinating with Senator Joel Villanueva of Bulacan to secure funds for the proposed flood-control projects in the two provinces.

“Kinausap ko na ang DPWH (Department of Public Works and Highways) kung papaano ang pondo ng mga dike natin lalo na nagba-budget ngayon. Meron naman budget diyan,” Lapid said.

The senator added that a ring dike should be constructed across flood-prone areas of Pampanga, to protect communities from perennial flooding.

“Kailangan tayong magkaroon ng ring dike dito sa Macabebe, Masantol hanggang Minalin, Guagua at Sasmuan, tapos sa Bulacan rin kasi ‘yung Pampanga River, kailangan talaga ng dike para maiwasan ‘yung pag-backflow ng tubig,” he said.

Several flood-control projects in portions of San Fernando-Sto.Tomas-Minalin tail dike, Arnedo dike, and Pampanga Delta Development Project sustained damages that need immediate rehabilitation.

Lapid made the statement on Friday, September 4, while helping distribute family food packs to flood-affected residents in several towns in Pampanga.

He said the relief goods are only a temporary measure to help families cope with the ongoing calamity, but assured that he will help in long-term solutions to the provinces’ recurring flooding problem.