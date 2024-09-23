Las Flores spanish restaurant opens branch in Pampanga

Spanish restaurant Las Flores is ready to excite the discerning Kapampangan palate as it opens the doors of its new home in Clark Freeport.
On Monday, September 24, Las Flores opened its first branch outside of Metro Manila at the up-and-coming entertainment and weekend destination at Hann Casino Resort.
“We are thrilled to open Las Flores’ very first branch outside of Metro Manila here in Pampanga. Our opening comes in an opportune time because we just recently launched a new menu that features fresh takes on classic Spanish dishes. This is a testament to Bistronomia’s commitment to constantly innovate. This way, we continue to bring the best dining experience to our customers,” William Abuel, Vice President for Operations of Bistronomia, The Bistro Group’s Spanish concept arm, said.
New Home, New Menu
The opening of Las Flores Hann comes as a perfect opportunity to showcase Las Flores’ new menu, which is brimming with Spanish dishes that are guaranteed to be instant favorites.
“We have worked on creating new dishes to add to the classic Spanish fare offered here at Las Flores. We played with signature Spanish flavors to create homey comforting dishes that are familiar to the Filipino palate,” Alfredo Sangrador Rodriguez, Bistronomia’s Executive Chef, said.
New additions such as Paella Gambas Ajillo, Duck Stew Rigatoni, Fritura Mixta, Croquetas de Chorizo, Ossobuco, Grilled Lamb Rack are a testament to Las Flores commitment to constantly evolve and innovate to keep its offerings exciting.
A visit to Las Flores would not be complete without classics like their Steak Tartar Tacos, Foie Explosion, Salmon y Salmon, and signature paellas such as Negra, Setas, Cochinillo, Vieras, and Mariscos.
A great Spanish meal at Las Flores is never complete without great cocktails such as Las Flores Mule, Aperol Spritz, Gin Basil Smash, and many other delightful options.
Stunning Interior, Warm Ambiance
Las Flores Hann is clad in its signature, contemporary yet homey interiors that give off a warm and inviting ambiance that serves as a fitting backdrop for moments shared with friends and family over delicious Spanish food.
Swing by for a family fiesta, or maybe plan a night out with friends and explore the wide array of cocteles and tapas that Las Flores has to offer.
Now everyone, including kids, can enjoy the flavors of Spain with Las Flores' new Kids Menu, featuring favorites like Carbonara, Mac and Cheese, Chicken Nuggets, and Mini Burgers.
Whether you’re a Pampanga local or visiting from out of town, Las Flores is the perfect place to drop in, relax, and find comfort in authentic Spanish cuisine.