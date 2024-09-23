Las Flores spanish restaurant opens branch in Pampanga

Spanish restaurant Las Flores is ready to excite the discerning Kapampangan palate as it opens the doors of its new home in Clark Freeport.

On Monday, September 24, Las Flores opened its first branch outside of Metro Manila at the up-and-coming entertainment and weekend destination at Hann Casino Resort.

“We are thrilled to open Las Flores’ very first branch outside of Metro Manila here in Pampanga. Our opening comes in an opportune time because we just recently launched a new menu that features fresh takes on classic Spanish dishes. This is a testament to Bistronomia’s commitment to constantly innovate. This way, we continue to bring the best dining experience to our customers,” William Abuel, Vice President for Operations of Bistronomia, The Bistro Group’s Spanish concept arm, said.

New Home, New Menu

The opening of Las Flores Hann comes as a perfect opportunity to showcase Las Flores’ new menu, which is brimming with Spanish dishes that are guaranteed to be instant favorites.

“We have worked on creating new dishes to add to the classic Spanish fare offered here at Las Flores. We played with signature Spanish flavors to create homey comforting dishes that are familiar to the Filipino palate,” Alfredo Sangrador Rodriguez, Bistronomia’s Executive Chef, said.

New additions such as Paella Gambas Ajillo, Duck Stew Rigatoni, Fritura Mixta, Croquetas de Chorizo, Ossobuco, Grilled Lamb Rack are a testament to Las Flores commitment to constantly evolve and innovate to keep its offerings exciting.

A visit to Las Flores would not be complete without classics like their Steak Tartar Tacos, Foie Explosion, Salmon y Salmon, and signature paellas such as Negra, Setas, Cochinillo, Vieras, and Mariscos.

A great Spanish meal at Las Flores is never complete without great cocktails such as Las Flores Mule, Aperol Spritz, Gin Basil Smash, and many other delightful options.

Stunning Interior, Warm Ambiance