LausAutoGroup donates used tyres to Clark speedway, village

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The LausAutoGroup donated used tyres to Barangay Pampang in Angeles City and Clark International Speedway in Clark Freeport.

The initiative is under the firm's "Spare to Care" program during turnover rites at the Laus Auto Services Building in Clark AutoZone, Pampanga.

This is the second year LausAutoGroup donated tyres to the recipients.

A total of 213 tyres came from the company's dealerships which include Nissan Clark, Nissan Bataan, LASI, Kia Clark, Kia Pampanga, Ford Clark, BMW, Mazda Pampanga, Carworld Pampanga, Tire City Dau, and Tire City San Fernando.

Barangay Pampang will use the tyres on its community beautification project while the Clark International Speedway as barriers.

"Spare to Care," a recycling program and campaign to preserve the environment, is part of the auto conglomerate's "LausAutoGroup Drives for Sustainable CSR with a Heart" advocacy.

A memorandum of agreement was signed during the turnover ceremonies between the parties led by Laus Group of Companies First Vice President and Executive Director Dior A. Laus, Barangay Pampang Chairman Carlos P. Dela Cruz, and Clark International Speedway/Kilton Motor Corp. Manager Leonardo T. Barcelon.