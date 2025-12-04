LausGroup, BPI Christmas Fest: Cars, bikes, food, treats & fun

The Laus Group of Companies in exclusive collaboration with BPI is holding the first ever Christmas Fest at the LausGroup Complex from December 4 to 6, 2025.

The festival is this year's largest gathering of multi-brand cars, motorbikes, food, treats and fun in celebration of the holiday season, courtesy of LausAutoGroup, LausGroupMotorbikes, LausFoodGroup, and other LausGroup affiliates.

Aside from great deals and exclusive offers on cars, trucks, and motorcycles, the festival features a Christmas community market showcasing products of Kapampangan entrepreneurs and merchants courtesy of the Department of Trade and Industry Pampanga, raffle prizes, freebies and loads of fun and treats.

There are mini-concerts and live performances in the three-day festival featuring 4th play and Alab Poi on December 4; Bloomfields and Gerome Granada on December 5; and Wayne Cuevas, Crib, Alab Poi on December 6. For children, there will be mascots, party games and the Little Star on December 6.

"Today officially kicks-off three days of amazing deals. When we say amazing, deals that are not available and are available only for the next three days. There will be test drives to find the right car for you. As we say, 'we have the right car for you' for your family or business. We have food, music and entertainment. There is one for everyone lined up every single day. This is the right time to celebrate with us," said LausGroup Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Lisset Laus-Velasco.

For BPI, the Christmas Fest 2025 allows the bank to deliver the best deals and offerings for the bank and the conglomerates' common customers.

"We deeply value this collaboration, which enables us to deliver meaningful and relevant opportunities for our common customers. We are delighted to present for this three-day activity, special auto loan deals and exclusive offers crafted especially for the Christmas season. Clients would enjoy low rates, faster auto and motorcycle loans processing, and discounts from our LausGroup partners," said BPI Kamile David, team head of BPI Auto Loan Central Luzon.

Come and celebrate the Yuletide season with the LausGroup-BPI Christmas Fest. Opens from 10:00 am until 10:00 pm.