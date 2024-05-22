LausGroup, Club Marriott ink pact for customer excellence

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---Countryside conglomerate Laus Group of Companies and Club Marriott of Clark Marriott on May 21 signed a memorandum of agreement geared towards customer service excellence.

The agreement, according to LausGroup Chairman and CEO Lisset Laus-Velasco, is momentous since it is the first time Club Marriott goes into a partnership with an automotive company.

"I was told that this is the first time they are collaborating with an automotive company. So we at LausGroup are very happy and proud that LausGroup is first as far as collaboration with Club Marriott in the Philippines," she said.

Laus-Velasco shared that Club Marriott perks will be add-ons to the already long array of benefits LausGroup customers get.

"Club Marriott gives many benefits to its members, so we felt that to add on to the benefits of our customers at LausGroup. it's right and fitting that we partner with a strong group which is also Club Marriott," she said.

"I see that because of the perks Club Marriott is giving and the services LausGroup is giving. You know that our thrust is really customer excellence and by doing so, we will be able to provide the customer excellence we want to achieve this year through this partnership," she added.

Club Marriott and Marriott Clark General Manager Goeran Soelter, for his part, said that the partnership is a good fit towards achieving customer service excellence.

"These two groups from Pampanga are a very good fit. They wanted to do something for their VIP customers and we were in a position to put something forward to them. And we are very happy and appreciate the relationship," he said.

Under the agreement, Soelter said Club Marriott cardholders are entitled to several perks.

"The Club Marriott program entitles the cardholder to a certain percentage of discount on food and beverage. And that goes for all the outlets in the hotel. As a matter of fact, most of the Marriott-branded hotels in the Philippines are participating in the same program. So if the customers of LausGroup travel to Manila or Cebu, they will have the same benefits with their card they enjoy in Clark," he said.

"It includes as well banqueting facilities, a dedicated team dealing with customer inquiries and reservations. So putting all that together became a good fit for the LausGroup to make sure their customers are being treated as VIPs," Soelter said. (With Chris Navarro)