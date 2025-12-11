LausGroup dealerships tops in skills Olympics

Two dealerships of the LausAutoGroup bagged major awards in separate skills Olympics this year.

The Mazda LausGroup team topped the Mazda Customer Service Skills Competition on November 29 at the Mazda Center of Excellence in Cabuyao, Laguna.

Mazda Tarlac was named champion in the warranty Category while Mazda Dagupan emerged Champion in the parts category.

Mazda Dagupan also shone as 2-time champion in the DCRC category; first runner-up in the service advisor category; and second runner-up in the sales category.

Meanwhile, the Kia LausGroup team exhibited commendable performance in the highly competitive Kia National Skills Cup 2025 held last November 19.

Kia Pampanga took home the silver medal while Kia Clark bagged the bronze medal.

Kia Isabela, for their outstanding commitment to client care, earned the Top Customer Satisfaction Performer in Luzon and Top Customer Satisfaction Performer (overall) awards.

