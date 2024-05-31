LausGroup partners with ACCI for road safety, 24/7 assistance

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---LausGroup has partnered with Assist and Assistance Concept, Inc. (ACCI) for road safety and 24/7 assistance, with an array of benefits woth P32,500 for one year when you get a vehicle from selected LausAutoGroup dealerships.

These include towing, Crane, and minor onsite repairs; personal auto related services (hotel accommodation, hospital admission assistance, ambulance arrangement assistance in key cities nationwide, hotel, resort, restaurant and special events reservation or booking assistance, and emergency message relay assistance.

Participating LausAutoGroup dealerships are Carmix Pampanga, Geely Pampanga, Mini Pampanga, Carworld Pampanga, Haima Pampanga, Nissan Clark, Carworld Fuso Pampanga, Hyundai Trucks and Bus Clark, Peugeot Pampanga, Changhe Pampanga, Jeep Clark, Jeep Pampanga, Premier Cars BMW Pampanga, Chevrolet Pampanga, Jetour Dau, Suzuki Auto Clark, Suzuki Auto San Fernando, Ford Pampanga, Kia Pampanga, Volkswagen Pampanga, Foton Bacolor, Foton Clark and Mazda Pampanga, as well Corporate Guarantee.

Also participating is LausGroup Motorbikes comprised of Aprilia, CF Moto, Harley Davidson Pampanga, Motoguzzi, Pampanga Premier Motorrad, Peugeot Motorcycles, Triumph Pampanga and Vespa Pampanga.

For more details, visit any LausAutoGroup dealership or log on to www.lausgroup.com.ph or visit us at Jose Abad Santos Avenue, City of San Fernando, Pampanga.

