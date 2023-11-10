Law on serving 1/2 cup rice in food shops eyed

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice) is pushing for the serving of a half cup of rice per person in restaurants and other food shops across the country through national law.

The PhilRice that this will help address wastage of the staple running to about P7-million per year, equivalent to 10 grams per person or around 384,000 metric tons per year.

During a briefing in Malacanang on Thursday, PhilRice Deputy Executive Director Karen Barroga said that the aggregate amount of rice wasted could have fed some 2.5 million Filipinos for a year.

"The 'avoid rice wastage' campaign actually says 'get only what you need.' What we have done in the past was to encourage a half-cup serving as default. And some of the provinces, actually and cities, restaurants in the cities and provinces partnered with us to make sure that we could have a default serving of half cup of rice so it would not go to waste and we would avoid wastage,” she explained during the briefing.

PhilRice noted that there are already 46 existing local ordinances in different parts of the country, requiring restaurants to serve half-cup rice orders.

These include the local government units of Quezon City, the City of Manila, Puerto Princesa City, Davao City, Cebu City, Baguio City, and Iloilo City, among others.

"It would be better if there is a national law so at least wherever you go, you know that they must serve half. And this was also in consultation with the businesses when we tried in the provinces and cities, and it was okay with them as long as there is no additional cost,” PhilRice Development Communication Division head Hazel Antonio said.

The country is currently celebrating National Rice Awareness Month pursuant to Proclamation 524 issued on January 5, 2004.

This year’s observance is themed “Be RICEponsible” to heighten public awareness on efforts to attain rice self-sufficiency and address malnutrition and poverty.