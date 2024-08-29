Lawa, Binhi benefit Pampanga folks

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —Some 1,755 residents from four towns in Pampanga received ₱9,200 each as part of their gardening work under the projects LAWA (Local Adaptation to Water Access) and BINHI (Breaking Insufficiency through Nutritious Harvest for the Impoverished) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development in partnership with the Provincial Government of Pampanga.

The recipients came from the towns of Arayat, Masantol, Sasmuan and Candaba.

Governor Dennis "Delta" Pineda led the payout ceremonies in different venues. He expressed gratitude to DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian.

"Magpasalamat po tayo kay Pang. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. at DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian para sa suportang patuloy niyang ibinibigay sa ating probinsiya," Pineda said.

DSWD said these projects aim to boost local food production, mitigate the effects of climate change, and boost economic instability in rural areas.