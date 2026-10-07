Lawmaker asks DENR to protect waterways

Pampanga First District Representative Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr. filed House Resolution No. 1489 on October 5, 2026, urging the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to protect easements along seas, rivers, lakes, esteros and creeks.

The resolution asks the DENR to stop issuing certifications for free-patent applications when technical and legal verification shows that the property, or any portion of it, falls within a legal easement.

Lazatin said protecting waterways is important amid increased flooding risks during the monsoon and typhoon season.

The resolution cited the flooding that affected Pampanga during the August Habagat season.

Pampanga has a network of rivers, tributaries, creeks, esteros, drainage channels and floodplains.

Under Republic Act No. 10023, qualified Filipino citizens who actually occupy residential land may apply for a free patent title from the DENR. #