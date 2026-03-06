Lawmaker backs 4-day work week

Pampanga First District Representative Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin, Jr., has filed House Resolution No. 843, ‘Supporting the Proposed Adoption of Four-Day Work Week in Government Offices to Save Energy Amidst Conflict in the Middle East."

This developed after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced that they are studying a proposal to reduce the working days.

“With the escalating conflict in the Middle East, countries are now bracing to cushion the impact of the projected oil price increase in the global economy,” Lazatin said.

During his time as Angeles City mayor from 2019 to 2025, Lazatin said he implemented a four-day work week scheme in local government offices.

But he clarified that offices involved in the delivery of basic and health services, preparedness and response to disasters and calamities, and other vital services were not included in the scheme.

“Our experience in the Angeles City LGU has shown that a four-day work week contributes to savings in operating expenses,” Lazatin said.

When the four-day workweek scheme was implemented in city government offices, the lawmaker said the electricity consumption decreased from P9,349,450.13 in 2018 to P8,708,225.90 in year 2021. This is equivalent to savings of 7% or P641,224.

A comparative analysis on power consumption vis-à-vis implementation of four-day workweek from 2019 to 2023 in the Angeles City showed that the total kilowatts consumed from 2020 to 2023 were lower than that in 2018.

“Base sa personal experience natin bilang Mayor, hindi naman napapabayaan ang trabaho sa four-day work week at mas nakakatipid pa ang gobyerno,” Lazatin said.

The Civil Service Commission (CSC), through Memorandum Circular No. 06, Series of 2022, authorizes flexible work arrangements, including compressed workweek, such as a four-day work scheme in government offices.