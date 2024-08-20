Lawmaker calls for proper waste disposal

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- Pampanga Third District Representative Aurelio “Dong” Gonzales Jr. yesterday called for "proper disposal of wastes, especially non-biodegradable materials like plastics, during the projected La Niña period or extended rainy season."

“I call on all Filipino households to do appropriate waste segregation and disposal not only during the ‘ber’ months and rainy season but throughout the year as well,” Gonzales said.

The lawmaker said that local government units (LGUs) should launch a campaign on how to properly segregate waste materials and where to dispose of them.

“If they are fielding trucks to collect garbage, people should be informed well ahead of the schedule of collection,” Gonzales said.

Gonzales, a Civil Engineer by profession, said that the efficient garbage disposal will prevent the clogging of drainage systems during the rainy season.

“Very often, we see streets flooded because water inlets and drainage systems are clogged with garbage. We notice that even in subdivisions, where residents are supposed to follow proper waste segregation and disposal procedures,” he added.

“If we can prevent flooding, that means we can avert possible loss of life, property and livelihood. We can also save precious taxpayers’ money in clearing drainage systems,” Gonzales stressed.

He also urged the public to help LGUs and the Department of Public Works and Highways to maintain drainage systems.

The solon suggested that LGUs, including barangays, collect rain-water for irrigation during the summer months.

“Maybe, we should start building catchment basins or collection ponds in lands not devoted to farming and productive purposes. We should learn from the experience of neighboring countries like Taiwan,” he said.

Gonzales urged the Department of Agriculture (DA) and the National Irrigation Authority (NIA) to look into these practices and implement them in communities.

This way, the lawmaker said farmers can plant not just one but two or even three crops in a year and double or triple their harvest and income.

He likewise asked households to conserve water by collecting rain water for use in flushing toilets and watering plants.

“LGUs can follow the example of Marikina City, which encourages rain water collection. They can even offer rewards or incentives for households doing this,” Gonzales said.