Lawmaker: Clark ideal as new government capital

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- Fourth district Representative Anna York Bondoc advocates for Clark Freeport as the optimal choice for the next government capital of the Philippines.

Bondoc made her statement following her visit to the freeport, where she was given a tour by Clark Development Corporation President Agnes Devanadera.

The lawmaker said Clark Freeport is a major asset to Pampanga and the rest of the country due to its strategic location.

"There is an international airport inside, which is the second largest in Luzon. It can also be accessed by three major highways: the North Luzon Expressway, Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway, and connecting to Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway," she said.

Bondoc added that the vast 33,000 hectares of government-owned land eliminates the need for land purchases and addresses right-of-way concerns.

She also cited the high elevation of Clark Freeport that makes it less susceptible to flooding.

"Sa akin, Clark would be ideal as the new government capital of the Philippines," Bondoc said.