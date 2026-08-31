Lawmaker, group donate rice to evacuation centers

Pampanga First District Representative Carmelo "Pogi" Lazatin Jr. donated 28 sacks of rice to evacuation centers in Angeles City and Mabalacat City as continuous heavy rains forced several families to flee their homes.

Twenty sacks will be distributed to Barangays Sapangbato, Margot, Amsic, Balibago, Pandan, Sto. Domingo, and San Nicolas in Angeles City, while eight sacks will be distributed to Barangays Mabiga and Dau in Mabalacat City.

ìSa ganitong panahon ng kalamidad, importante ang tulungan ng bawat isa,î Lazatin said.

The Red Pillars Foundation, headed by Lazatinís Chief Adviser and Department of Transportation Assistant Secretary IC Calaguas and Chief Political Affairs Officer Reina Manuel, also donated 15 sacks of rice to the affected communities.

Pandan Barangay Captain Cors Alejandrino expressed appreciation for the assistance.

ìNagpapasalamat kami kay Cong. Pogi para sa donasyong ito dahil malaking tulong ito sa aming mga residente na inilikas sa evacuation centers,î Alejandrino said.

ìParang ulan ang biyaya galing kay Cong. Pogi, Asec. IC at MNR ó walang hinto,î she added.

The Margot Barangay Council, led by Barangay Captain Dominador Lising, thanked Lazatin for the assistance.

The council said the donation provided relief and hope to families affected by the southwest monsoon, or Habagat, and highlighted the importance of community cooperation during times of crisis.

Since Friday, August 28, Lazatin and his staff have been visiting affected barangays across the First District to monitor evacuation centers and deliver food and relief packs, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) provided for individuals, aftected by the disaster.

During his visits in Barangays Sto. Domingo and Anunas on Friday, residents greeted Lazatin with a birthday song as he marked his 57th birthday.