Lawmaker to award outstanding students

Pampanga First District Representative Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr., said outstanding students in public and private elementary and high schools in Mabalacat City, Angeles City and Magalang town will be awarded Medals of Excellence.

The awarding of Medals of Excellence has been an annual event since 2019, when Lazatin was first elected as Angeles City mayor.

The award is a continuation of a program implemented during the time of Lazatin's late father, Carmelo “Tarzan” Lazatin, who also served as Angeles City Mayor from 1998 to 2007 and Pampanga First District Representative from 1987 to 1998 and 2007 to 2013.

Awardees will be chosen from among the Top 10% graduating students of the school and shall be assessed based on the following criteria: 40% for outstanding performance in Mathematics, Science, Computer/Information Technology, and English; 25% for Organization/Participation within the campus and outside the campus; 15% for history of leadership; 10% for campus contribution; 5% for the call of the student body; and 5% for faculty’s preference.

Endorsement letters were distributed to 280 public and private elementary and high schools in the first district of Pampanga on February 16, 2026.

School administrators have until March 13, 2026, to submit their chosen awardees to Lazatin’s office.

Distribution of the medals will begin after the graduation period in the schools.