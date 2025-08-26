Lawmaker's free casket program to start Sept 1

The free casket program of Pampanga First District Representative Carmelo "Pogi" Lazatin Jr., is set to commence on September 1, 2025.

The lawmaker said through the program, relatives of deceased residents from Angeles City, Mabalacat City, and Magalang town may avail of the program.

The project is in partnership with Pangilinan Funeral Homes owned by Philip Pangilinan Samson.

Lazatin said the funds for the implementation of the program will be taken directly from his salary.

Residents who want to avail of the program may visit Lazatin’s district office with the following documents: original and photocopy of the deceased’s Death Certificate, funeral contract, Certificate of Indigency from the deceased’s barangay, one valid government-issued ID of relatives of the deceased, and one valid government-issued ID of the deceased.

In case the deceased is a minor, one of the parents should provide their valid government-issued ID.

Upon submission of the requirements, a dedicated social worker will interview the relatives to assess their eligibility.

Applicants will be issued a Referral Letter, which they will present to Pangilinan Funeral Homes, Lazatin said.

The solon said this program is a continuation of the Free Casket Program he started during his term as Angeles City mayor.