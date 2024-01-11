Lawmakers seek probe on Mabalacat gov't center project

ANGELES CITY -- A resolution seeking for an investigation on the alleged irregularities surrounding the New Mabalacat City Government Center Project has been filed at the House of Representatives.

In aid of legislation, House Resolution No. 1486 was introduced by PhilRECA Partylist Representative Presley De Jesus and Sta. Rosa City Lone District Representative Dan S. Fernandez before Congress took its recess last year.

The resolution directed the Committee on Public Accounts to look into the reported violations of the local government code and other laws in the transactions related to said project.

The House resolution cited the alleged irregularities in the passing of local measures related to the city government's undertaking of P2.7-billion to fund the Mabalacat City Government Center Project.

"In the interest of accountability and to protect the interest of the City Government of Mabalacat, there is a need to look into the reported violations of the Local Government Code and other laws in the transactions involving the New Mabalacat City Government Center Project," the resolution read.

Councilor Marcos "Jun" Castro Jr. said the Congress will set the hearing once they return from their recess.

Castro earlier revealed the alleged lack of transparency in passing local measures related to the project.

The councilor is the lone complainant on the administrative and graft charges filed against his fellow local officials at the Office of the Ombudsman.

"May nag-reach out po sa akin kung gusto kong i-file sa Congress ang inquiry, sabi ko po kung matutulungan nila ako, bakit hindi. Ang gusto ko lang naman ay lumabas ang katotohanan at ngayon po, dumaan na sa dalawang hearing itong bill at inaasahan natin na magtutuloy ito pag bumalik na ang Congress sa session," Castro said.

The councilor also dismissed claims that he withdrew the charges he filed against fellow officials.

"Wala pong katotohanan na inurong ko ang kaso. Sa katunayan, pagkatapos po ng pagfile namin pareho ng counter-affidavit at pagsubmit nila ng position papers ay nakaschedule na po ang kaso for preliminary hearing sa January 31 sa Office of the Ombudsman," he said.

Sun.Star Pampanga is open for statements from other Mabalacat City officials implicated in Castro's charges.

On Thursday, Mayor Cris Garbo's camp sent a statement to this paper saying "the mayor has not received any new formal complaint. He will not dignify these unfounded accusations that originated from Councilor Castro with a response."