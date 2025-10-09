Lazatin asks police to probe bomb threats in Angeles City

Pampanga First District Rep. Carmelo "Pogi" Lazatin Jr., is requesting an investigation and filing of cases against individuals behind the bomb threats in schools in Angeles City.

Lazatin sent a letter to Brigadier General Bernard Yang of the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group on October 9 regarding the incidents.

The lawmaker asked the police official to investigate the bomb threat received by the F.G. Nepomuceno Memorial High School, and a comment on a post of the Angeles City Information Office.

In his letter, Lazatin mentioned the social media account MILES MANUNULAT, that has been spreading false bomb threats through a social media messaging app.

The congressman cited Presidential Decree No. 1727, which declares "as unlawful the malicious dissemination of false information or the willful making of any threat concerning bombs, explosives or any similar device or means of destruction;" and Section 5 of Republic Act No. 11479, otherwise known as "The Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020," states that any person who shall threaten to commit any act of terrorism shall "suffer the penalty of imprisonment of twelve (12) years."

"These false bomb threats have caused enough undue worry and stress to the members of our community and it has to stop," Lazatin stated.