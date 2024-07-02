Lazatin bares legislative agenda for first district

ANGELES CITY — Mayor Carmelo "Pogi" Lazatin Jr. of this city has bared his legislative agenda for the first district of Pampanga.

These include Health; Economy and Livelihood; Vulnerable and Marginalized Sectors (Children, Youth, Women, Senior Citizens, Persons with Disability (PWDs), Solo Parents, and LGBTQ); Environment; Education; Transportation; and Barangays.

“No one will be left behind,” Lazatin said when he announced his candidacy for congressman in front of some 1,800 guests at the Magalang Town Plaza on June 28, 2024.

“Isa lang po ang sineseguro natin. Sa ating panunungkulan, wala pong maiiwan. No one will be left behind,” he said, “Ito po ang aking bibitawang pangako -- ang lahat ng sektor ng ating lipunan ay mararamdaman ang ating sinserong paninilbihan," the mayor said.

Lazatin added that his legislative agenda shall follow a basic tenet - “ALANG MALAKWAN” - focusing on delivering public services to all sectors.

Lazatin vowed to exhibit the same fervor and commitment he has shown as Mayor of Angeles City.

“Ako po ay magbabahay-bahay dahil gusto ko pong malaman ang bawat pulso, bawat kailangan, at bawat hinaing ng aking mga kababayan sa Unang Distrito ng Pampanga,” Lazatin said, “Gusto ko pong lalong ilapit ang aking sarili at aking serbisyo sa bawat pintuan ng aking mga kababayan sa Unang Distrito, lalo na po sa mga kapuspalad,” Lazatin said.

“Ginawa ko po yan ng anim na taon sa Siyudad ng Angeles at ako po ay excited na excited na palawakin po ito at abutin kayo sa bayan ng Mabalacat at Magalang,” he added.

Lazatin, who is currently serving his second term as Angeles City Mayor, is known for conducting ‘house-to-house’ visits in barangays to provide social services, including free inoculations and vitamins for children, and free medicines and social pension for senior citizens.

Danilo Nacu, President of the Liga ng mga Barangay in Angeles City said “iya ing mumunang mayor a personal na memasyal kareng senior citizen, lalo na deng bedridden para dinan lang panulu’t ayuda.”

“Anggang alanganing oras punta at puntalan na deng mangailangan, lalu na pu reng kesilaban, bang abye na ing paunang saup bista man pwedi ne man pung manutos,” Nacu added, “Apin ini ing manungkulang ating lugud."

Also part of his agenda, Lazatin cited the filing of a measure to make the fiscal incentives under the Comprehensive Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises or CREATE Law more competitive, in order to encourage more local and foreign investments, especially in Clark Freeport.

Lazatin said he also intends to file a measure that will expand the coverage of the Primary Care Package, under the Universal Health Care Act, to include check-ups and laboratory tests in its coverage, which is expected to reduce the out-of-pocket expenses of patients.

Lazatin is the third Lazatin to vie for the position of Pampanga First District Representative -- a position currently held by his brother, Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin; and previously held by his late father, Carmelo “Tarzan” Lazatin.

Tarzan Lazatin served as Pampanga First District Representative from 1987 to 1998 and from 2007 to 2013.

During his tenure, Tarzan authored R.A. 10164 which effected the conversion of the Municipality of Mabalacat into Mabalacat City in 2012 -- earning him the moniker, “Father of Mabalacat City.”

The date of Pogi Lazatin’s announcement coincides with what would have been the 90th birthday of Tarzan Lazatin.

“Kung nanu pu ing gewa ning kanakung pengari -- Congressman Tarzan -- at ning kanakung kaputul -- Congressman Jon -- isundu ku pu,” Lazatin said.