Lazatin brothers swapping posts?

In the first district of Pampanga, all eyes will be on Angeles City for the 2025 elections. It seems like current mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin, Jr. will be switching roles with his brother, district congressman Jon Lazatin.

Even though Pogi is just in his second term and doing well enough to secure a third term, it looks like Jon, who is leaving the House of Representatives, sees the mayorship of Angeles City as his top choice for the next position.

To ensure that the Lazatin siblings secure both positions, the smartest move would be to swap roles in the upcoming 2025 elections.

If Pogi decides to run for a congressional seat, with the right represent Magalang, Mabalacat and Angeles City in the House, it seems like there are no likely opponents for him at the moment. If the elections took place now, Pogi would be a clear winner for the representative position.

Recently, Pogi was spotted speaking at an event in Mabalacat City, where he mentioned that he would be proud to serve the district in the position previously held by his late father, Carmelo “Tarzan” Lazatin.

On the flip side, Jon might encounter retired Philippine National Police chief, Gen. Oscar Albayalde, in the competition for the city hall. Albayalde is said to be exploring his chances and engaging with the city residents.

During the first “Discuss Wid Us” event hosted by the Central Luzon Media Association-Pampanga Chapter at Widus Hotel Clark's Prism Lounge, Congressman Jon mentioned that he has not made a final decision on swapping positions with Pogi.