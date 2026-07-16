Lazatin distributes school supplies to day care pupils

Students in daycare centers in the fourth district of Pampanga are set to receive school supplies donated by Congressman Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin, Jr. starting Thursday on July 16, 2026.

Some 3,417 students in 67 schools in Angeles City, 3,131 students in 64 schools in Mabalacat City, and 1,700 students in 33 schools in Magalang will receive a set of school supplies including crayons, notebooks, pencil, eraser, sharpener, and writing pad.

The school kids' parents will also receive five kilos of rice each.

Lazatin is set to visit daycare centers in various barangays, starting in Lourdes Sur East Daycare Center, to personally deliver the school supplies.

Alongside the school supplies, Lazatin is also bringing Malunggay Ice Cream for the students, coinciding with the celebration of Nutrition Month 2026 this July.

The first ‘Malunggay Ice Cream’ in the First District of Pampanga was launched by Lazatin in July last year.